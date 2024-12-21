ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and traded as high as $43.39. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 6,751,771 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 266.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,404 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,732,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,825,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $11,095,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,009,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 346,068 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

