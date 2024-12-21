Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 11,464 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Conduent worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 233.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $705.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

