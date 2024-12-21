Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 140,515 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 2,253.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 864,100 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $480.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.