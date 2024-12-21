Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 21,635 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 2,584.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

