Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of V2X by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $6,982,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in V2X by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 28.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVX opened at $49.01 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 175.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

