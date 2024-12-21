Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ZLAB stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.99. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

