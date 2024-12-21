Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $150,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 100,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Perion Network Stock Up 0.4 %
Perion Network stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.