Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Futu Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

