Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 13,140 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,840,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in H World Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 507,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in H World Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

