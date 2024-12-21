Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 27,150 Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,715,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after buying an additional 2,469,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 304,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HG opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

