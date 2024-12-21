Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,824 in the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

About Liberty Live Group

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

