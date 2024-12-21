Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,600,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after acquiring an additional 795,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 752,018 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,628,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UA opened at $7.78 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour Profile

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.