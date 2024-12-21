Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $420,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 366.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 158.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 176,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.