Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $498,000 Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

