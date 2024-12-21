Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $514,000 Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 840,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 16.4% in the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 578,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

