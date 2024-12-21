Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $617,000 Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 128.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iRobot were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

