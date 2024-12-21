Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $639,000 Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Scholastic Stock Down 20.2 %

SCHL opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

