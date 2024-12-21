Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $384,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SILV opened at $9.19 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

