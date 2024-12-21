Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $464,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after buying an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 935,005 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,041,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.