Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $467,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.68. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LX

LexinFintech Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.