Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $509,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ambev by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 26.1% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

