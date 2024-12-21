Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $654,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $13.25 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

