Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $423,000 Investment in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 528,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE IFS opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 247,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,930.35. This trade represents a 15.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

