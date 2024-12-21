Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $453,000 Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 162,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

ENIC stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

