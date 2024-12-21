Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $608,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 50.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Playtika Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $626,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,065,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,208,614.25. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.