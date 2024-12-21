Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.2 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

