Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,797 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,912,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,478,000 after buying an additional 764,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $3,904,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,510.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 254,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.70%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.