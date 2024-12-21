Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grab by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,479 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,079,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 226,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Grab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 958,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 230,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

