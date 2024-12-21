Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in VTEX by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 23.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 315,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in VTEX by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 533,163 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 12.9% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.62.

NYSE VTEX opened at $5.68 on Friday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

