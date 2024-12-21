Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BW LPG by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000.

BW LPG stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BW LPG Limited has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

