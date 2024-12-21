Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 44,671 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of DRDGOLD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DRDGOLD by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

DRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

