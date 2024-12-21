Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 181,256 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,043,000 after buying an additional 2,753,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,210,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 26.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 462,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECVT. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

