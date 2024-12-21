Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,309 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Under Armour by 49.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 104.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 30.4% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

