Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 138,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.