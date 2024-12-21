Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECO. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ECO opened at $18.83 on Friday. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $36.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $606.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

