Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $434.34 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

