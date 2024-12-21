Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Quarry LP boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

