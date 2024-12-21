Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and traded as high as $36.99. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 730 shares.

Q.E.P. Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of -0.38.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

About Q.E.P.

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.