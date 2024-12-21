Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and traded as high as $36.99. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 730 shares.

Q.E.P. Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of -0.38.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

