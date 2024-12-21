RCI Hospitality’s (RICK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.60. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

