REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. The trade was a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

