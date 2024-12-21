Robert W. Baird Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $72.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Birkenstock from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

BIRK stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $4,323,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Birkenstock by 22.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $18,755,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

