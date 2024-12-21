Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $45,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $138.85.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.20 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $45,269.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,808. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

