Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 274.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 283,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 2.8 %

Roku stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,096 shares of company stock worth $5,661,223. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.