Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,014.82. The trade was a 21.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,611 in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

