SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.75 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 58.90 ($0.74). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 106,198 shares.

SDI Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £60.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($72,891.79). Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging and sensing and control applications worldwide. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand; and camera that have applications in astronomy field under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand.

