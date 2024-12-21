Stardust Power’s (SDST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDST. Roth Capital upgraded Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDST
Stardust Power Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.
Stardust Power Company Profile
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stardust Power
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.