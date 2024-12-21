Stardust Power’s (SDST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDST. Roth Capital upgraded Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDST

Stardust Power Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Stardust Power has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.