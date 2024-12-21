Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enpro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,865,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 237,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Enpro Stock Down 1.2 %

Enpro stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

