Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.74). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.74), with a volume of 19,805 shares trading hands.
Stock Spirits Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
