StockNews.com Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

