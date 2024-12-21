Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 405.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Sunrun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 111,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 83,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,313.26. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,677.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 423,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,209.10. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,011,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

